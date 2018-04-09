No injuries reported in northwest Charlotte school bus crash - | WBTV Charlotte

No injuries reported in northwest Charlotte school bus crash

No one was hurt in a crash involving a school bus in northwest Charlotte Monday morning. 

The wreck happened on Parkway Avenue near Ravencroft Drive. Students aboard the bus were transferred to another bus. 

Police say no one will be charged in the accident. 

