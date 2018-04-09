Man accused of robbing Gastonia convenience store - | WBTV Charlotte

Man accused of robbing Gastonia convenience store

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) -

A 37-year-old Gaston County man is accused of robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. 

According to a police report, the robbery happened at a Circle K convenience store on North Chester Street in Gastonia around 2:45 a.m. The report states that Travis Elliotte Carter reportedly showed a gun and stole $29 in cash. 

Carter was charged shortly after the robbery. 

No other details were released. 

