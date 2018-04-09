Concert lineup announced for 2018's Circle K Speed Street

Get ready to rock on NASCAR fans! The concert lineup for the 24th annual Circle K Speed Street presented by Coca-Cola has officially been announced - which only means one thing. This year's Speed Street is almost here!

Crowds of Charlotteans will the fill streets of uptown Charlotte from May 24-26 to celebrate the May races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Be excited because every night of the jampacked and family-fun weekend will feature a musical guest!

You can find the full lineup of musical artists here.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.