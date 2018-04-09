Pair wanted in armed robbery at north Charlotte convenience store

Two men are wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a north Charlotte convenience store Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the robbery occurred at the Express Stop #2 on Gibbon Road around 7 a.m.

A victim told police that two men reportedly entered the store and robbed him at gunpoint. The pair then fled from the business on foot, police say. The robbers reportedly had semi-automatic guns that appeared to have lasers attached to them, according to officers.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

