Multiple people wanted in string of armed robberies in Charlotte

Several people are wanted in connection with a string of armed robberies that occurred over two days around the Charlotte area.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, multiple people robbed the Stars Arcade on South Boulevard at gunpoint around 5:11 p.m. on Friday. A victim told police that the robbers brandished a firearm while demanding property. The robbers then fled from the scene, police say.

A few hours later, several people robbed the Fish Hut Arcade on Wilkinson Boulevard around 11:16 p.m. A victim told police that several people entered the business and robbed him or her at gunpoint. The robbers then fled from the business, officers say.

On Saturday, the Computer B business in Equipment Drive was robbed by two people around 4:30 p.m. Police said the two robbers robbed a victim at gunpoint and fired shots into the business before fleeing from the scene.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

