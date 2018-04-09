BLOG: Chilly, rainy start to the workweek

A Little Light Rain Early

Cool 50s Again Monday

Warming Trend This Week

There could be a few showers as you head out the door for work and school Monday morning. It all looks to be fairly light - less than a tenth of an inch, so the bark may be worse than the actual bite.

In the mountains, it's a wintry mix of rain and snow, but it not likely to amount to very much, perhaps just a coating at the highest elevations. The ground should be too warm for much accumulation outside of the mountain ridges, but you could see the flakes flying.

It will remain chilly all day for all of us! Highs in the mountains will only reach the mid 40s, with only low to mid 50s across the Piedmont and Charlotte area.

The warmup begins on Tuesday and Wednesday. The warming trend will continue through the rest of the work week. With partly cloudy skies, highs Tuesday and Wednesday will return to the mid to upper 60s and we'll be back in the mid 70s Thursday and closer to 80 degrees by Friday and Saturday!

Another rain chance may arrive by late Saturday, though it looks like a better chance may come on Sunday.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.