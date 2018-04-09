Fourth teen arrested in Charlotte woman's death

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow. Today is Monday, April 9. I wanted you to have a first look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning. We're live until 7 a.m. Turn us on as soon as you wake up!

UPDATE: A 16-year-old girl charged in the murder of an East Charlotte mother, will appear in court tomorrow afternoon. She, along with others in their teens, are accused in the shooting that happened last Tuesday, at the Vista Villa Apartments on Barrington Drive.The victim was on her way to work when she was robbed and shot to death.

A fire chief from Asheville was killed in an accident on I-40. We have video from scene and we're learning information about where the victim was on his way to when this happened.

If you're a North Carolina fan you know how Woody Durham dedicated his life to being the voice of the Tar Heels. We'll show you how so many people came together in Chapel Hill to honor his legacy.

LIVE: Charlotte city leaders are discussing the future of South End in Charlotte. Over the past couple of years the planning department has been working with urban design consultants to produce the South End Vision Plan. Officials are also looking for YOUR input! WBTV's Caroline Hicks will have a live report at 5:30 a.m. with all the info you need to know.

NEW at 6:45 a.m.: Starting TODAY Facebook will be alerting people whose info has been obtained without their knowledge in that Cambridge Analytica leak. Do you know what to look for when you log in to Facebook today? Do you know how to change your setting so you know what information Facebook is sharing with the apps you use?? I'm walking you through the entire process if you want to adjust your security settings. Make sure you're watching at 6:45.

WEATHER CHANGES: A few drops of rain have been falling this morning. It will be a cool day. The coolest one of the week! Meteorologist Al Conklin is giving the forecast now and talking about the warm up.

Christine