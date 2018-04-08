Medic: Person seriously injured after shooting in west Charlotte

One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in west Charlotte Sunday night.

According to Medic, the incident happened in the 900 block of Lynn Street.

Emergency officials say one person was treated for serious injuries and transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

There's no word on what happened in the shooting or on any arrests.

No information on suspects or persons of interest has been released and no further information is available.

