Charlotte Hornets name Mitch Kupchak as President and General Manager

Charlotte Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan announced Sunday that the team has named Mitch Kupchak President of Basketball Operations & General Manager.

Kupchak, who brings more than 30 years of NBA front office experience to Charlotte, including 17 seasons as an NBA General Manager, will be responsible for leading the organization’s day-to-day basketball operations.

A news conference will be held during the week to introduce Kupchak as the GM, according to a report from ESPN.

“In every role and in every stop during his tenure in the NBA, Mitch Kupchak has brought the highest levels of success to his teams. He’s a proven winner,” Jordan said.

“Having won championships as both a player and an executive, we have confidence that Mitch is the right person to lead our basketball operations, build a winning culture and bring sustained success to our organization, for our fans and for the city of Charlotte.”

“I’m excited to join the Hornets organization and I want to thank Michael for this opportunity,” said Kupchak. “I am well aware of the passion for basketball in Charlotte and throughout the entire state of North Carolina‎, and I am confident that we can build the Hornets into a successful team that our great fans can be proud of."

On April 2, the Charlotte Observer reported that Kupchak had been offered the job.

Kupchak is a former University of North Carolina college basketball star and longtime Los Angeles Lakers executive.

While serving as general manager of the Lakers, Kupchak was responsible for the day-to-day management of the team, including personnel decisions, contract negotiations, salary cap strategy and scouting collegiate and international players.

The Hornets let general manager Rich Cho go in February, as the team aspired to not only make the playoffs but have home-court advantage in the first round this season.

They acquired future hall-of-fame center Dwight Howard, looking for rebounding and rim protection on a veteran team, but the team was knocked out of playoff contention.

Kupchak takes on a challenge as the Hornets' player payroll for next season already borders on the NBA's luxury tax threshold with only 10 players under contract.

He will also have to address what to do with two-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in July 2019.

He joins the Hornets after a very distinguished and successful career as a front office executive and player with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He began working in the team’s front office in 1986 under two NBA Hall-of-Famers: legendary NBA executive Jerry West and Bill Sharman, the first person to win a championship as a player, coach and executive.

Kupchak was named general manager in 2000, serving in that capacity for 17 seasons.

During his tenure as general manager, the Lakers won four NBA Championships and six Western Conference Championships.

As a player and executive, Kupchak has been a part of 10 NBA Championship teams, three as a player (one in Washington and two in Los Angeles), and seven as a Lakers executive.

Kupchak returns to the state where he was an All-American standout collegiately at the University of North Carolina.

He became the first freshman to play at the university after the freshman eligibility rules changed prior to the 1972-73 season.

Kupchak was named 1975-76 ACC Player of the Year as a senior and is one of 49 UNC standouts to have his jersey (No. 21) honored and raised to the rafters of the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill (November 1994).

