Charlotte Hornets name Mitch Kupchak as President and General Manager

A report from ESPN says that a news conference will be held during the week to introduce Kupchak as the GM.
Three people including two children were taken to the hospital after a house fire in west Charlotte. The fire started around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the 4100 block of Rose Thorn Place. About 36 firefighters battled the flames and were able to control the fire in 20 minutes. Investigators are working to learn what caused the fire. Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.
Provided to WBTV by Haas F1 Team: The Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team equaled its best result in its still young history competing in the FIA Formula One World Championship as driver Kevin Magnussen finished fifth in the Bahrain Grand Prix Sunday at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.
A son realized his late father's dream on Sunday at the Pennzoil AutoFair presented by Advance Auto Parts at Charlotte Motor Speedway, when H.A. Mergen and his red-and-white 1955 Oldsmobile Starfire claimed Walt Hollifield Best of Show honors.
The deadly robbery happened around 6:15 a.m. at the Vista Villa Apartments in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive.
