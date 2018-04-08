Three injured, 1 dead after shooting outside a bar in Hickory

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after four people were shot during a shooting at a bar in Hickory.

The shooting happened Sunday morning at 1:55 a.m. in the 200 block of 1st Avenue at The Vault Bar and Lounge.

Officers located numerous shell casing in close proximity to the bar, police say.

A victim suffering from a gunshot wound was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

A second victim suffering from gunshot wounds was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center before being sent to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for his injuries.

Two additional victims were transported to separate hospitals where they both were treated for their injuries and later released.

All of the victims were inside of the bar prior to the shooting.

Police are continuing their investigation and ask anyone with information to call 828-261-2621.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.