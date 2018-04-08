Over 100 rounds of shots fired outside of Hickory bar killing one, injuring three

A bar surrendered their ABC permit to the North Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control Commission after a fatal shooting Sunday morning.

Officials say during the shooting 100 rounds were fired by multiple shooters striking four people and killing one outside of the bar located in 200 block of 1st Avenue NW.

Antonio Knoshjun Watts died from injuries related to the shooting. Garan Colby Wilburn, Keeuntae Kaleel Kee and Joe Clifford Tipps were injured during the shooting and transported to the hospital.

According to Hickory police, they are investigating multiple persons of interest including the three people who were injured during the shooting.

All four people were inside the bar prior to the shooting, a report stated.

Police are continuing their investigation and ask anyone with information to call 828-261-2621.

