Jimmy Murphey,88, passes away after years of serving community

Concord's "Mr. Christmas" Jimmy Murphey has passed away at age 88, according to family and a local funeral home.

Murphey was well known in Cabarrus and southern Rowan Counties for serving hundreds of Christmas dinners and brightening the holidays for hundreds of children.

He served his community for 40 years taking over the Christmas Dinner his mother began serving to the needy in the 1930's.

Funeral arrangements have not been shared as of Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.