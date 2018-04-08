Police investigating armed robbery after reports in west Charlot - | WBTV Charlotte

Police investigating armed robbery after reports in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in west Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

Officials say according to a call, a man armed with a handgun entered Jerry's Mini Mart in the 8700 block of Mount Holly Road before fleeing on foot.

It has not been released whether anyone was injured during the robbery.

