Fire chief killed after car overturns, catches fire on I-40 in Iredell County

A North Carolina fire chief was killed after a car overturned and caught fire on I-40 in Iredell County Sunday.

Chief Richard Sales, 52, of Reynolds Volunteer Fire Department was killed in the crash.

He was on his way to accept an award on behalf of the fire department at Child Passenger Safety Conference in Wilmington when the crash happened.

The crash occurred on I-40 west of Statesville near Old Mountain Road exit around 10 a.m.

The car passed through the eastbound traffic where it crossed the median and overturned onto Wing Drive, officials say.

The car caught fire after overturning, killing Sales.

AFD cannot express how very sad we are to hear of the loss of a neighboring fire chief, Richard Sales. Our thoughts are with his family, his fire department, and his friends. #NCFire https://t.co/5hfW7TDEeh — ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) April 8, 2018

Sales had been the fire chief for the last 10 years, but he served all positions in the organization.

He succeeded his father who was the chief at the fire department before him.

Chief Ryan Cole of the Skyland Fire Department said that Sales will leave a lasting impact on the fire service in western North Carolina and across the state.

Officials have not said what may have caused the crash.

