Car traveling on I-40 catches fire, kills driver in Iredell County

A driver was killed when their car was traveling east on I-40 in Iredell County and caught fire after overturning.

The crash occurred on I-40 west of Statesville near Old Mountain Road exit around 10 a.m.

The car passed through the eastbound traffic where it crossed the median and overturned onto Wing Drive, officials say.

The car caught fire after overturning, killing the driver.

Officials have not said what may have caused the crash.

