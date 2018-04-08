Children among three people injured in west Charlotte house fire - | WBTV Charlotte

Children among three people injured in west Charlotte house fire

(Fred Craft | WBTV) (Fred Craft | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Three people including two children were taken to the hospital after a house fire in west Charlotte.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the 4100 block of Rose Thorn Place.

About 36 firefighters battled the flames and were able to control the fire in 20 minutes, officials say

Investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.

