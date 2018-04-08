Two people injured after crashing into 18-wheeler in Gaston Co.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting at a bar in Hickory left one person dead. The shooting happened Sunday morning at 1:55 a.m. in the 200 block of 1st Avenue at The Vault Bar and Lounge.More >>
The incident occurred in the 2700 block of Tuckaseegee Road around 2:30 p.m.
One person was shot in the stomach area in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Farmpond Lane around 10:21 a.m. Officials say the victim sustained one gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital. The person's name has not been released. Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.
Officials in Burke County are investigating a death after a man was found dead. State Bureau of Investigation and NC Department of Public Safety are conducting an investigation after the man was found dead inside of his apartment in Morganton.
Residents were robbed and one person was shot in Albemarle Tuesday night. Police say multiple vehicles and five people armed with guns pulled up in front of a home in the 200 block of N. Seventh Street just before midnight.
