Two people injured after crashing into 18-wheeler in Gaston Co.

Two people had to be cut of their car after hitting a truck in Gaston County early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on Horseshoe Bend Beach Road around 4 a.m.

Officials say both of the people involved were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries. The extent of their injuries are not known at this time.

The crash remains under investigation as of Sunday morning.

