Charlotte Checkers clinch spot in playoffs

The Charlotte Checkers announced Saturday that they have clinched a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

This marks the first time in the team’s eight AHL seasons that the team has qualified for the playoffs in consecutive years.



Charlotte, which clinched by way of Saturday night’s 7-3 win against Hershey, will not be able to confirm dates, times and an opponent for its first-round playoff games until a later date.

Charlotte, which has three games remaining, will play its final home game of the regular season against the Hershey Bears on Sunday.

Fans who wish to be informed as soon as additional playoff information becomes available may sign up for Playoff Priority at gocheckers.com/priority.

Those who sign up for Playoff Priority will be automatically entered to win two tickets to the Checkers’ first home playoff game.

"Pay-as-we-Play” ticket packages are on sale now by calling 704-342-4423, and single-game tickets to “Home Game A” and “Home Game B” will go on sale via Ticketmaster and the Bojangles’ Coliseum box office Monday, April 9, at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.