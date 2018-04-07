* Rain moves out

* Chilly Sunday

* Warming trend ahead...

The rain is on the way out. We will see less and less of it through the night. Careful though, the mountains could see a few snow showers mixing in.

Lows will fall close to freezing so if you have any plants you are worried about, bring them in or cover them up.

Sunday will be a much nicer looking day. We will dry out, but highs will still struggle.

We probably won't hit 60 degrees again tomorrow. Monday will be another cool one, with a few showers possible.

The warming begins on Wednesday. We will hang out in the 60s through Thursday.

Friday and the weekend could take us to the mid to upper 70s!

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

