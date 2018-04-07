Shots fired during armed robbery in north Charlotte

An investigation is underway after shots were fired during an armed robbery in north Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 5200 block of Equipment Drive.

Officers reported to the scene in reference to an armed robbery from business call for service.

Police say two males wearing face masks had entered the business and fired an unknown number of shots.

It does not appear that anyone was actually shot, according to CMPD.

This is an active, ongoing investigation and no further information was released.

