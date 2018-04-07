Apartment unit suffers mostly smoke damage in fire in northeast Charlotte

An apartment in northeast Charlotte caught fire Saturday morning.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the apartment located in the 1800 block of Prospect Drive around 9:30 a.m., officials say.

The home suffered mostly smoke damage and was controlled to just one apartment unit.

Officials on the scene said the fire originated in the kitchen.

No one was injured during the fire, according to MEDIC.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.