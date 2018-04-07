NC DOT: Work begins this month to improve nearly 95 miles of roadway across Davidson, Forsyth, Randolph and Rowan Counties

Work on improving almost 95 miles of local roadways across Davidson, Forsyth, Randolph and Rowan Counties, including portions of U.S. 52, N.C. 8, 109, 47, 150, 65, 66, 67, as well as 45 sections of secondary roads is scheduled to start Monday, April 30, according to NC DOT.



A $4.9 million contract awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation to J.T. Russell & Sons Inc. of Albemarle calls for the resurfacing and shoulder construction along 23.9 miles of roadways across Rowan County. Work should be completed by July 2019.



Another $5.8 million contract awarded to J.T. Russell & Sons will resurface and improve and shoulders along 31 miles of roads in Davidson and Randolph Counties. That work should wrap up by October 2019.



A final $8.1 million contract awarded by NCDOT in March to Sharpe Brothers of Vecellio & Grogan Inc. of Greensboro also means resurfacing and shoulder construction work is coming to 39.4 miles of roadways in Davidson and Forsyth Counties. This project is also scheduled to finish by May 2020.



These projects are an important investment in the long-term viability of the state’s transportation network and will help improve the overall health of the local infrastructure.



This was one of 16 road and bridge contracts recently awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation. Per state law they went to the lowest qualified bidder for each project. The contracts are worth $429.7 million, nearly $39 million under engineer estimates.

