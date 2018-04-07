S&D Coffee & Tea to host job fair at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is excited to announce that a North Carolina Manufacturing Institute (NCMI) partner, S&D Coffee & Tea, will provide an opportunity for job hunters to apply in person at their job fair. The company is hiring multiple positions within the Concord facility.

The job fair will be held on April 12, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s Cabarrus Business and Technology Center (CBTC), located at 660 Concord Parkway N., Concord, N.C. in room 9286.

“S&D Coffee & Tea is a major supporter of the College’s surrounding communities. As a partner in the North Carolina Manufacturing Institute, the company strengthens our communities by providing quality employment with significant benefits to residents in both Rowan and Cabarrus counties,” said David King, lead account manager in business services at Rowan-Cabarrus. “These companies need skilled, trained workers and by partnering with the North Carolina Manufacturing Institute, provide free scholarships to individuals who complete the eight-week training sessions.”

S&D has called North Carolina home since 1927 and plays a significant role in the surrounding counties by providing more than 1,100 jobs in the area; employing their four facilities totaling 775,000 square feet in Cabarrus County.

The company is hiring for a wide range of positions, such as coffee grinder, mechanic II, route sales representative, sales warehouse associate, warehouse II, bean dumper I, CIP/COP sanitation technician and many more.

Those who have not considered manufacturing as a viable career option should check out the information about this growing industry. The manufacturing industry is expected to grow which will create manufacturing jobs in larger numbers. Local manufacturers like S&D Coffee & Tea and Agility Fuel Systems have partnered with the Rowan and Cabarrus Chambers of Commerce, economic development leaders and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to build a training program designed to prepare applicants for jobs in the growing field of manufacturing.

“We are encouraging all qualified community members to come out on Thursday, April 12, for a chance to interview and learn more about S&D Coffee & Tea,” said King. “Opportunity is knocking at your door and wants you to take advantage of it.”

For more details about S&D Coffee & Tea, please visit http://www.sdcoffeetea.com/.

For more information about the North Carolina Manufacturing Institute, please visit www.ncmanufacturinginstitute.com.

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu/apply or call 704-216-RCCC (7222). The College is currently accepting applications for summer classes beginning May 21, 2018, and fall classes beginning August 13, 2018.

