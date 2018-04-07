Iredell County principal completes Distinguished Leadership Program

An apartment in northeast Charlotte caught fire Saturday morning. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the apartment located in the 1800 block of Prospect Drive around 9:30 a.m., officials say.More >>
Work on improving almost 95 miles of local roadways across Davidson, Forsyth, Randolph and Rowan Counties, including portions of U.S. 52, N.C. 8, 109, 47, 150, 65, 66, 67, as well as 45 sections of secondary roads is scheduled to start Monday, April 30, according to NC DOT.More >>
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is excited to announce that a North Carolina Manufacturing Institute (NCMI) partner, S&D Coffee & Tea, will provide an opportunity for job hunters to apply in person at their job fair.More >>
This week, Rowan Public Library joins libraries nationwide in celebrating the many ways libraries lead their communities through the transformative services, programs and expertise they offer. April 8-14 is National Library Week, an annual celebration of the life-changing work of libraries, librarians and library workers.More >>
From the City of Kannapolis: It is another great year to Discover Fun in Kannapolis.More >>
