Rowan Public Library celebrates National Library Week

This week, Rowan Public Library joins libraries nationwide in celebrating the many ways libraries lead their communities through the transformative services, programs and expertise they offer.

April 8-14 is National Library Week, an annual celebration of the life-changing work of libraries, librarians and library workers. This year’s theme, “Libraries Lead,” reminds that libraries are no longer simply places to borrow books or study—they’re creative and engaging community centers where people can collaborate using new technologies and develop their skills and passions.

Libraries of all types have long been evolving to meet the needs of the communities they serve. Diverse groups including elected officials, small business owners and students depend upon libraries and the resources they offer. Resources like e-books and technology classes, materials for English-language learners and programs for job seekers are just a few ways libraries and librarians are transforming to lead their communities. Community members can also develop their own leadership skills at the library, with endless opportunity to build skills and confidence through resources and programming.

“Libraries help lead the community by providing resources for job seekers, public access to computers and Internet, free library cards, and community programs for all ages,” said Amber Covington, Headquarters reference librarian.

As part of the National Library Week celebration, RPL’s Headquarters branch, located at 201 W. Fisher St. in Salisbury, is offering three tours: Monday, April 9, at 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 10, at 6 p.m., and Friday, April 13, at 10 a.m. To reserve a spot, call 704-216-8242; drop-ins are also welcome. Groups will meet near the circulation desk on the first floor.

Headquarters patrons are also invited to stop by the bulletin board near the circulation desk any time from April 9 through April 14 and submit anonymous suggestion slips identifying books they’d like to see in RPL’s collection.

On April 14 at 10:30 a.m., RPL’s South Rowan Regional branch, located at 920 Kimball Rd. in China Grove, will show the documentary “A Ballerina’s Tale: The Incredible Rise of Misty Copeland.” Copeland, the first African American principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre and author of “Ballerina Body,” is the Honorary Chair of National Library Week. The documentary is not rated and has an 84 min. runtime.

Community members are invited to visit RPL’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/rowanpubliclibrary) and join the week-long celebration through social media posts that share how the library led them to something of value in their lives. These posts can be a picture, video, or text. Use the social media tags #NationalLibraryWeek or #LibrariesLead plus @RowanPublicLibrary.

National Library Week is also about celebrating the people who are at the heart of library services: the staff. On April 10, National Library Workers Day, library staff, users, administrators, and Friends groups recognize the valuable contributions made by all library workers. This week, several RPL staff will share their experiences working in a public library on RPL’s Facebook.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries – school, public, academic, and special across the country each April. For more information about RPL, including locations, hours of operation, and programs, visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.

