Several fun events coming up in Kannapolis

From the City of Kannapolis: It is another great year to Discover Fun in Kannapolis. The City has announced its lineup of concerts, movies, special events, Intimidators Baseball and of course - fireworks for 2018.

All events are free to the public unless specified and will be held in downtown Kannapolis. Children 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. No pets or smoking please. You can download the entire schedule of Discover Fun in Kannapolis at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on Facebook and Twitter.

Upcoming events include:

April 14 – Cruise-In – North Carolina Research Campus, 1-7 p.m.

April 14 – Stories Under the Stars featuring Flow Circus, 7 p.m., Kannapolis Public Library (For children Pre-K through 5th grade) Bring the family and enjoy a high energy performance that combines spectacular juggling, comedy, magic and plenty of audience participation.

April 14 – Run Kannapolis: Carolinas Healthcare System’s Strids for Stroke 5K, 9 a.m., Downtown. Register at runkannapolis.com. Help us bring awareness and support our local stroke survivors and their families. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Cabarrus Stroke Support Group.

April 22 – Nicci Canada, 1-3 p.m., Veterans Park

A native of Charleston, West Virginia, Nicci Canada was destined to sing. Her warm, sultry vocals are reminiscent of artists such as Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone. Nicci released her first solo project in 2011 titled “Twenty Twelve,” an eclectic mix of melodies that highlighted her unique vocal ability and introduced her to audiences around the world. She has since gone on to perform with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and the Tulsa Signature Symphony.

April 28 – Family Dodgeball & Ice Cream Social, 1- 3 p.m., Forest Park Elementary School Gym

Join us for a fun filled afternoon of dodge ball and ice cream with the whole family! We will play different variations of the classic game of dodge ball but with an exciting twist as mom and dad get to join in on the fun. $2/person, maximum $10. Ages 5+. Registration and fees due April 25th. Call Parks and Recreation at 704-920-4343 for info.

April 29 – Dwayne Jordan Trio, 1-3 p.m., Veterans Park

Dwayne Jordan is drummer, arranger and composer from Charlotte. As a child he was heavily influenced by gospel, hip-hop, rhythm and blues, which developed his listening, giving him a natural ability to play the drums. He has shared the stage with Grammy award winning producer 9th Wonder and Grammy nominated jazz percussionist Joe Chambers, as well as opening up for artists such as Maceo Parker and several others.

