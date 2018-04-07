Catawba College Psi Chi members learn about Emotional Assistance Animals on campus

Catawba College’s Psi Chi, the international honor society for psychology, hosted a presentation given by Dr. Nan Zimmerman, director of counseling and wellness services at the college, about emotional support animals on March 22.

Psi Chi students learned about the differences between service animals and emotional support animals, -learned about qualifications needed to have emotional support animals on campus, types of service animals include dogs and miniature horses, types of emotional support animals are numerous – dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters, hedgehogs, lizards, and how emotional support animals provide comfort in stressful situations. Dr. Zimmerman also discussed recent news stories about emotional support animals on airplanes.

Two students brought their emotional support dogs to the presentation to demonstrate the importance of having a well-behaved support animal in the classroom.

Thirty six students and faculty were in attendance at this highly informative and engaging presentation.

