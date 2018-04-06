Brush fire burns more than 100 acres, several buildings in Chesterfield County

A brush fire in Chesterfield County left more than 100 acres and several small buildings burned Friday.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, more than 100 firefighters responded to control the fire.

Several buildings were burned but none of which were homes that people lived in.

No injuries were reported.

There's no word on how the fire started and no further information has been released.

