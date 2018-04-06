Man wanted after missing man's body found in northwest Charlotte

A man is wanted in connection with a homicide investigation after a missing man's body was found in northwest Charlotte Friday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the body of 20-year-old Jacob Hernandez, was found in the 100 block of Rhyne Station Road Friday.

Hernandez had been reported missing by his family on Thursday, and based on information gathered during the initial missing person investigation, detectives suspected foul play in his disappearance.

Detectives identified 18-year-old Jaime Melendez Suarez as a suspect.

Earlier Friday, they obtained a warrant charging Melendez Suarez with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Detectives have been working to locate Melendez Suarez, but he remains at large.

Detectives were deployed to search a wooded area off Rhyne Station Road, where they located the body of Hernandez.

Initial information indicates that Hernandez was shot in the 4200 block of South Boulevard and transported by the suspect to the location where he was found.

At this time, the charges on Melendez Suarez have been upgraded to murder.

This is an ongoing, active investigation and no further information has been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

