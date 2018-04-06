18-year-old wanted after missing man's body found in northwest Charlotte

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the body of 20-year-old Jacob Hernandez, was found in the 100 block of Rhyne Station Road Friday.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the body of 20-year-old Jacob Hernandez, was found in the 100 block of Rhyne Station Road Friday.More >>
This marks the first time in the team’s eight AHL seasons that the team has qualified for the playoffs in consecutive years.More >>
This marks the first time in the team’s eight AHL seasons that the team has qualified for the playoffs in consecutive years.More >>
According to a police report, The couple was renting a room from a man who called police after discovering Tiffany's body lying on a plastic garbage bag and beneath a rolled up carpet.More >>
According to a police report, The couple was renting a room from a man who called police after discovering Tiffany's body lying on a plastic garbage bag and beneath a rolled up carpet.More >>
Sunday will be a much nicer looking day. We will dry out, but highs will still struggleMore >>
Sunday will be a much nicer looking day. We will dry out, but highs will still struggleMore >>
The theme park wants to ensure that all its staff members received autism sensitivity and awareness training in areas like sensory awareness, motor skills, program development, social skills, communication, environment and emotional awareness.More >>
The theme park wants to ensure that all its staff members received autism sensitivity and awareness training in areas like sensory awareness, motor skills, program development, social skills, communication, environment and emotional awareness.More >>