Home heavily damaged after fire in northeast Charlotte

A home is heavily damaged after a fire blazed in northeast Charlotte Friday evening.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened in the 12600 block of Wetherburn Lane.

Working house fire 12636 Wetherburn Ln.; Heavy fire upon arrival; Station 31 area; 6:40 pm — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) April 6, 2018

Fire officials say there was major damage to the backside of the home, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters said they encountered heavy smoke and fire throughout all levels of the building upon arrival, and had to cut out a hole in the roof to alleviate some of the smoke while they worked.

A young woman who lives at the home says she was eating outside when the deck caught fire and spread to the home.

The home reportedly may never be livable again.

There's no word on how the fire started and no further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.