Panthers' Thomas Davis: I tested positive for a banned substance

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis announced Friday that he recently tested positive for a banned substance.

Davis, who has been with the team for over ten years, made the announcement on Twitter at 5:42 p.m. He said he will serve a four-game suspension because of the test results.

"This is by far one of the saddest days of my NFL career. I never thought that this would happen to me. I’ve worked extremely hard to do things the right way on and off the field. Panther Nation please know that I am not a cheater. #KeepPounding," Davis wrote.

In a video on the post, Davis went into a bit more detail, including that he got the news from the NFL.

"I was completely caught off guard by this," he said, "I've never in any way done anything to intentionally try to cheat the game... it's one of those situations where the NFL rules clearly state that you are responsible as a player for what you put in your body."

This is by far one of the saddest days of my NFL career. I never thought that this would happen to me. I’ve worked extremely hard to do things the right way on and off the field. Panther Nation please know that I am not a cheater. #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/zUppMfm6yk — Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) April 6, 2018

"I've taken the same supplements for the last seven to eight years and never had any issues," Davis continued, "been tested numerous times over the years while taking the same stuff. Unfortunately, this is one of the things that happen when you take supplements."

Davis said the test came back negative because of an estrogen blocker he was taking.

"I can honestly tell you guys that my conscience is clear in this situation," he said.

The NFL has not released any official word about Davis tests or his announcement.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.