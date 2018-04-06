Man, woman accused of break-ins at multiple places, church in Burke County

A shootout between people in two vehicles in southwest Charlotte led to arrests and citations for six people, and in Gastonia, a woman was randomly shot in the neck while she was driving around town.More >>
A shootout between people in two vehicles in southwest Charlotte led to arrests and citations for six people, and in Gastonia, a woman was randomly shot in the neck while she was driving around town.More >>
City officials have posted signs and alerted business owners that this phase should be completed in early October.?More >>
City officials have posted signs and alerted business owners that this phase should be completed in early October.?More >>
Davis, who has been with the team for over ten years, made the announcement on Twitter at 5:42 p.m.More >>
Davis, who has been with the team for over ten years, made the announcement on Twitter at 5:42 p.m.More >>
A man who lost his job is suing his former boss for listening in on a conversation over the phone after the man accidentally "pocket-dialed" his boss.More >>
A man who lost his job is suing his former boss for listening in on a conversation over the phone after the man accidentally "pocket-dialed" his boss.More >>
On March 25, the Burke County Sheriff's Office received reports of breaking and entering(s) that occurred at multiple locations in the area.More >>
On March 25, the Burke County Sheriff's Office received reports of breaking and entering(s) that occurred at multiple locations in the area.More >>