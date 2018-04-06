Man, woman accused of break-ins at multiple places, church in Burke County

A man and woman are wanted for allegedly breaking into multiple homes, vehicles, and businesses, including a church in Burke County.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, Emily Garrison, 27, and Kendrick Schwarting, 27, were identified as suspects in the crimes.

On March 25, the Burke County Sheriff's Office received reports of breaking and entering(s) that occurred at multiple locations in the area.

Deputies were dispatched to the crime scenes and information was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

Detectives began collecting evidence and conducting interviews which led to Garrison and Schwarting being identified as suspects and warrants were issued.

Garrison and Schwarting have not yet been arrested.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of the two is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton-Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.