Video released of assault on security officer at uptown CATS transit center

Surveillance video has been released of February incident when a G4S security officer was punched in the head until he was knocked unconscious at a CATS transit station in uptown.

The assault took place on Feb. 16. Reginald Alexander, 49, is charged with assaulting officer Jeffery Outen. Outen had to be taken to the hospital for a broken nose. Officials say he also needed stitches after the attack.

The transit center has surveillance cameras that caught the fight. That video was released on Friday.

The video, which is from a CATS bus driving by the incident as it happens, shows the two men in a confrontation. You can then see the security officer on the ground as a man identified as Alexander hits him repeatedly in the head.

Police say the fight occurred shortly after officer Outen asked him to leave the property for loitering.

Alexander's mother, Kaye Chandler, was in court for her son's hearing the Monday after the incident. She told WBTV she was confused about the news regarding her son's alleged actions.

"I feel sorry for the cop, but it's just... I don't know," she said.

WBTV reached out to Outen for comment but did not hear back.

