Man wanted for allegedly stealing car in McDowell County

A man with felon status is wanted for allegedly stealing a car in McDowell County in February.

Detectives say 29-year-old Mathew English is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle but has not yet been located.

English is accused of stealing a white 2005 Nissan Altima, with North Carolina tag CJC-1086, from the Marion home of his ex-girlfriend, Tera Brown, on Feb. 17.

He is believed to still be driving the Nissan.

He is described as a white male who stands 5'11" tall, weighs 193 pounds and has brown hair, hazel eyes and various tattoos on both arms, both hands, his neck and his chest.

English's last known address was in the 300 block of Sam Bradley Gap Road in Old Fort.

Anyone with information concerning English’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235, the 911 communications center at 828-652-4000 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 828-65-CRIME.

