Florida woman charged with child abuse during visit in Lincoln County

A Florida woman was arrested Friday on child abuse charges stemming from incidents during a visit to Lincoln County earlier in 2018.

Officials say Katherine Kelly, 20, was charged in connection with the abuse that allegedly occurred while she was visiting in late February and early March of 2018.

On March 15, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received information from detectives in Citrus County, Florida about child abuse that happened between Feb. 25 and March 7.

On March 9, Kelly was interviewed by Citrus County detectives when she admitted to multiple assaults on her 21-month-old son while in Lincoln County.

When Kelly returned to Florida the victim was taken to the hospital where doctors found that he had a fractured radial bone (forearm) and fractured clavicle (collarbone).

The victim also had bruises on many parts of his body.

Friday, detectives arrested Kelly for one felony count of child abuse and two misdemeanor counts of child abuse.

Kelly was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and given a $22,000 secured bond which she posted shortly after her arrest.

She will have a first appearance in Lincoln County District Court on April 9, 2018.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.