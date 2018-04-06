Two killed, three injured in Morganton crash

A double fatal crash that injured several others in Morganton Friday afternoon is under investigation.

The wreck happened around 1:37 p.m. in the 500 block of Pete Brittain Road. Burke County EMS says two people were killed in the crash, two went to a hospital in Morganton and another person was flown to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

There's no word on what caused the deadly crash.

