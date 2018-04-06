One dead, another seriously injured after car crash closes road in Rock Hill

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in Rock Hill Friday afternoon.

The wreck happened near Heckle Boulevard, closing the area between Cherry Road and Main Street for a time. By 3 p.m., one lane on Heckle Boulevard reopened, and all traffic southbound remained closed.

Rock Hill police say at least one person died in the wreck. Police tweeted about the wreck around 1:30 p.m.

#Traffic - Heckle Blvd between Cherry and Main is closed due to traffic accident with fatality. Avoid area and use alternate routes. Accident is under investigation. — Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) April 6, 2018

The crash involved a Toyota Camry and a Isusu NPR box truck.

The driver of the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger in the Camry suffered life-threatening injuries.

The passenger was transported to Piedmont Medical Center by ambulance then taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

The driver and passenger of the Isusu were not hurt in the crash.

An investigation determined that the driver of the Camry failed to yield to the right of way to the Isusu on Heckle Bouleveard..

All four parties were wearing seatbelts and no charges are pending at this time.

