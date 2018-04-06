Fatal crash closes road in Rock Hill - | WBTV Charlotte

Fatal crash closes road in Rock Hill

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -

At least one person was killed in a crash in Rock Hill Friday afternoon. 

The wreck happened near Heckle Boulevard, closing the area between Cherry Road and Main Street for a time. By 3 p.m., one lane on Heckle Boulevard reopened, and all traffic southbound remained closed.

Rock Hill police say at least one person died in the wreck. Police tweeted about the wreck around 1:30 p.m.

The accident is under investigation. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly