Fatal crash closes road in Rock Hill

At least one person was killed in a crash in Rock Hill Friday afternoon.

The wreck happened near Heckle Boulevard, closing the area between Cherry Road and Main Street for a time. By 3 p.m., one lane on Heckle Boulevard reopened, and all traffic southbound remained closed.

Rock Hill police say at least one person died in the wreck. Police tweeted about the wreck around 1:30 p.m.

#Traffic - Heckle Blvd between Cherry and Main is closed due to traffic accident with fatality. Avoid area and use alternate routes. Accident is under investigation. — Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) April 6, 2018

The accident is under investigation.

