Homeless man criticized for crating dog in Charlotte moves on to Myrtle Beach

Levi in his crate: “It’s an animal caught in the middle. Levi has no voice and no choice in the matter,” says Dilworth, North Carolina, resident Dina Castanas. (Credit: Diedra Laird | The Charlotte Observer)

Levi’s now registered as an emotional support service dog. (Credit: Diedra Laird | The Charlotte Observer)

Alan Lord, who is homeless, pushes a crate containing his Lab, Levi, and all their belongings, along Woodlawn Road in October in Charlotte, North Carolina.(Credit: Diedra Laird | The Charlotte Observer)

Alan Lord, who is homeless, pets his dog Levi along Woodlawn Road in October. (Credit: Diedra Laird | The Charlotte Observer)

A man and his dog who grabbed headlines in Charlotte last year are now living in coastal South Carolina — getting attention again for the same thing: They are homeless.

Concerned neighbors want to help them.

And, the 80-pound dog — a Labrador named Levi — is still spending much of his day in a crate on wheels.

The man and his dog have earned both sympathy and scrutiny in Garden City, S.C. — much like they did in Charlotte.

Already, a local television station reports, passerby have called the Grand Strand Humane Society, concerned about the dog's health.

Alan Lord, 44, stared down similar criticisms last year in Charlotte, his hometown, after months of complaints to local officials. Some dog-lovers and other Charlotte residents were upset that Levi the dog was kept inside a crate that didn't allow much movement.

They campaigned for local Animal Control officials to confiscate Lord's dog.

PREVIOUS: Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

Lord grew increasingly worried, he told the Observer in October, that he and Levi would be separated.

"He’s all I have,” Lord said as he sat in a Bojangles’ parking lot near Old Pineville and Woodlawn roads. “He’s my best friend and always will be.”

Pressure was mounting, though, on Mecklenburg County animal control officers who had been trying for months to assist Lord and Levi. The city ended up issuing Lord a ticket - citing a local regulation that prohibits pet owners from keeping dogs confined to outdoor kennels or crates.

At the time, Lord planned to go to Hawaii and live with his brother. The Observer reported Animal Control officials attempted to help him gather necessary paperwork to travel by airplane to the island with a large dog.

Instead, though, the pair headed south.

Lord and Levi are nearly 175 miles away in Garden City, near popular tourist spots like Myrtle Beach, Surfside and Murrells Inlet.

They sleep outside and get help from strangers with food and money.

"We are still currently looking for a place. I am willing to do work and trying to get federal disability,” Lord told WMBF News in South Carolina. "I still want to be a functioning member of society. I think I have a lot to teach other people and have a lot to give to the world.”