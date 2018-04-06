Panther Cam Newton involved in traffic accident driving his Ferrari in Atlanta, TMZ reports

The web site TMZ is reporting Panther Cam Newton was in a traffic accident Thursday in his hometown of Atlanta.

ATLANTA (Mark Price/The Charlotte Observer) - Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was involved in a car accident Thursday in Atlanta, according to TMZ.

The gossip news outlet reports he was driving a matte black Ferrari F12 when the collision occurred around 4 p.m. Neither party wanted to fill out a police report, authorities told TMZ.

Photos posted by TMZ showed Newton appeared to be okay and he was seen walking around the car in loud shorts and one of those flashy hats he often wears at press conferences.

Newton is originally from Atlanta.

Cam Newton In Car Crash with Dump Truck https://t.co/fD9OzpVZIO — TMZ (@TMZ) April 6, 2018

Newton's fans will recall that he was hospitalized in December 2014 after an accident on South Church Street, a block from Bank of America Stadium. He suffered two fractured bones in his lower back and missed a game against Tampa Bay.

The 2014 crash with another car sent Newton’s black 1998 Dodge truck tumbling sideways across a bridge over the John Belk Freeway (Interstate 277). The truck came to rest on the passenger side, its roof flattened.

Neither driver was cited in the crash, according to Observer reports.