Woman robbed of her Cadillac at Salisbury movie theater

A woman who was waiting in the parking lot at the Tinsel Town theater for a 9:30 movie on Thursday night, instead found herself robbed of her car.

According to the police report, the woman was sitting in her 2008 Cadillac when two men approached her and took the car at gunpoint.

The woman was parked in a side parking lot between the theater and the shopping center.

The men were described a black males in their late teens. The car is a dark blue Cadillac CTS sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online at: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/