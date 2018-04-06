FIRST ALERT BLOG: Low temps, rain rolling in for weekend

Our Friday will begin with sunshine, but that will quickly fade behind increasing clouds which are moving in ahead of our weekend storm system. A First Alert Day still remains for Saturday.

Despite the increase in clouds during the day, rain will generally hold off until Saturday outside of the mountains. However, for our friends North of I-40, rain will likely begin as early as this evening.

By Saturday morning wet weather will become more widespread. We really can't rule out any time period during the day that will be completely dry. Morning.. afternoon.. evening.. rain is fair game. In fact, the newest data as of this morning suggests rain will last a little bit longer into the evening than it previously looked like.

The other minor change to the forecast is to re-introduce the chance for a little bit of snow on the back-side of the system for the mountains. Since the precipitation will be lingering longer into the evening, this will allow enough cold air to mix down that it will be a possibility. Accumulations, if any, would be little to none.

For the rest of us, rainfall totals will likely reach an inch in some areas by the time the system finally pulls away late Saturday night. We'll clear out nicely for Sunday, although it will still be quite cool, as temperatures will struggle to get back to 60°.

