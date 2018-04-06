Third teen charged with attempted murder in Statesville nightclub shooting

A third teen is facing charges in a Statesville nightclub shooting that injured three people on March 24.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at Fiesta Rodeo on Salisbury Highway following a fight. Officials said a large party was going on at the business when the fight started inside and spilled out into the parking lot where the shooting happened.

On Thursday, 16-year-old Keeven Taevon Trent was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied property, inciting to riot and discharging a firearm in city limits, according to Statesville police.

He was taken to the Iredell County Jail and given a $750,000 secured bond.

On Tuesday, police said they arrested 18-year-old Okeiro Tyquan Shuford and 19-year-old Jadakiss Ja'Wade Morrison in connection with the shooting.

Both teens face the same charges as Trent.

Shuford was given a $750,000 secured bond. He was out on bond for other pending charges when he was arrested.

The owner of the nightclub, 44-year-old Pedro Rios, is accused of aiding and abetting underage alcohol possession and allowing fights to happen on premises where alcohol is served.

Two people were taken to Baptist Hospital for treatment and a third was treated and released. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Following an investigation by ALE, Rios was charged with aid/abet underage possession of alcohol, allow fights to occur on ABC licensed premises, allow violations of controlled substance act to occur on ABC licensed premises, and failure to supervise on ABC licensed premises.

Rios was given a $5,000 secured bond.

