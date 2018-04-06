Search continues for men accused of killing Huntersville man in - | WBTV Charlotte

Search continues for men accused of killing Huntersville man in 2007

Saunders (Credit: Huntersville police) Saunders (Credit: Huntersville police)
HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

The search continues for whoever killed a man at his Huntersville home in 2007. 

According to the Huntersville Police Department, 32-year-old Courtney Deshawn Saunders was killed when two men broke into his home on Statesville Road in April 2007. 

One of the persons of interest is described a man who is around 6-foot tall with braids. Police said he was wearing a black jacket and was armed with a gun during the incident. 

The second persons of interest is described as a man who is was in his late 20s and between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9. He had a stocky build and had a shaved head, police say. The man was wearing a purple or black hoodie during the incident, police say. 

No one else was hurt, police say. 

If you have any information, you're asked to call Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5383. Anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case could receive up to a $1,000 reward. 

