Man who died following altercation with family in south Charlotte ID'd

A man who police say died following an altercation with family members in south Charlotte Friday morning, prompting a death investigation, has been identified.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they were called to a domestic assault around 3:40 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Mountainview Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man, 59-year-old Joseph Henry Grosjean, unconscious on the ground. Police say he was taken Presbyterian Hospital in Matthews where he was pronounced dead.

CMPD is conducting a death investigation on Mountainview Drive in the Independence Division. More info will be released as soon as possible. — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 6, 2018

"All indications are that the death occurred as a result of an altercation between family members present in the home," police say.

Police say they are not looking for any additional suspects. Family members in the home were brought to CMPD headquarters to be questioned. Police say they are cooperating.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS.

