Death investigation underway in south Charlotte

A death investigation is underway after a man died in south Charlotte Friday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they were conducting the investigation on Mountainview Drive.

CMPD is conducting a death investigation on Mountainview Drive in the Independence Division. More info will be released as soon as possible. — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 6, 2018

Police say they are not looking for anyone and they believe the incident happened within the family.

There's no word on how the man died.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.