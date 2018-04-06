Death investigation underway in south Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Death investigation underway in south Charlotte

(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV) (Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A death investigation is underway after a man died in south Charlotte Friday morning. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they were conducting the investigation on Mountainview Drive. 

Police say they are not looking for anyone and they believe the incident happened within the family.

There's no word on how the man died. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly