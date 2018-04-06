NC billboard aims to generate support for keeping Confederate monuments

A new billboard on Interstate 40 aims to generate support for keeping Confederate monuments in place.

The North Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans’ billboard is near the I-40/I-95 interchange near Benson. It reads, “Help us protect our veterans’ monuments!”

It also features an image of Silent Sam, the controversial monument on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.

“More billboards will be appearing in the near future on the state’s highways as we defend the honor of our ancestors and inform the public of recent misguided efforts by our governor and activists to politicize, remove, censor and pervert Confederate heritage,” wrote R. Kevin Stone, commander of the NCSCV, in a prepared statement.

CBS17 reached out to the organization for an on-camera interview, but no one agreed to that request.

A committee that’s part of the North Carolina Historical Commission is weighing a proposal to move three Confederate monuments from the State Capitol grounds in Raleigh to the Bentonville Battlefield Historic Site in Four Oaks, which is about 46 miles away.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) requested the monuments be moved in September.

That followed the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia and the nationwide focus afterward on Confederate monuments. Protesters in Durham brought down a statue soon after the events in Charlottesville.

“Culture has definitely shifted, and it seems to offend a fair number of people,” said JJ Tyson, a junior at UNC-Chapel Hill about the Silent Sam statue on his school’s campus.

During a conference call Thursday, the committee studying the monuments at the Capitol voted to close public comment on April 12.

The committee has received 4,682 comments online in addition to comments received by mail. There was also a public hearing in Raleigh last month.

You can weigh in on the issue here.