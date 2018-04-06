Power outage affects over 3,000 residents in Avery, Mitchell counties

Over 3,000 people who live in the High Country area were without power for some time Friday morning.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, a power outage affected over 2,100 people who live in Mitchell County. Nearly 600 McDowell County residents were without power around 9:30 a.m. Power is expected to be restored by 12:45 p.m., the outage map states.

Over 1,180 people who live in Avery County were without power for some time. Power is expected to be restored by 10 a.m.

The outages were first reported around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon., according to the outage map.

It is unclear what caused the outage.

