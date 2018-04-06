Power outage affecting over 3,000 residents in Avery, Mitchell counties

Over 3,000 people who live in the High Country area are without power Friday morning.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, a power outage is affecting over 2,100 people who live in Mitchell County and over 1,180 people who live in Avery County.

The outages were first reported around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon., according to the outage map.

Power is expected to be restored by 8 a.m.

It is unclear what caused the outage.

