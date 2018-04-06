Power outage affecting over 3,000 residents in Avery, Mitchell c - | WBTV Charlotte

Power outage affecting over 3,000 residents in Avery, Mitchell counties

AVERY COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Over 3,000 people who live in the High Country area are without power Friday morning. 

According to the Duke Energy outage map, a power outage is affecting over 2,100 people who live in Mitchell County and over 1,180 people who live in Avery County. 

The outages were first reported around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon., according to the outage map. 

Power is expected to be restored by 8 a.m. 

It is unclear what caused the outage. 

